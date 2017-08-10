Jaw-Dropping Panda Silver Coin from Bullion Exchanges

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2017 --This summer brings an exclusive release from Bullion Exchanges – the astounding 2017 8 oz. Silver Panda Fiji $5 Coin .999 Fine Antiqued – which celebrates the 35th anniversary of one of the most popular coin series in the world. This special issue comes with a unique limited mintage of just 888 pieces – a number that promises to make the coin highly collectible.



Bullion Exchanges surprises its collectors with a special release celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Chinese Panda Series, which was introduced in 1982. Privately minted exclusively for Bullion Exchanges, the astonishing 2017 8 oz. Silver Panda Fiji $5 Coin .999 Fine Antiqued showcases an incomparable panda design, being struck from 8 troy ounces of .999 fine silver and carrying a $5 FJD face value. This peerless coin comes with an antique finish obtained using the latest production techniques and an impressive diameter of 70mm which enhances every detail of its design.



This exceptional coin has a limited mintage of just 888 pieces worldwide which makes it a sought-after piece for any collector or investor. It's offered in an exquisite wooden box, colored as a bamboo tree and bearing a lovely image of two pandas encircled by the inscriptions "8 oz. Silver Panda" and "35th Anniversary of the Panda". Each coin displays its serial number written on the rim and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity. Bullion Exchanges will also offer the coin in certified cases with NGC designations.



The coin's 8 oz. weight and 888 issue limit were intentionally chosen due to the special meaning of the No.8 in the Chinese culture. Numbers have always had a significant role for people in China, which are obsessed with having lucky numbers in telephone numbers, dates of wedding ceremonies, car license plates, addresses, and bank accounts.



Get the astounding 2017 8 oz. Silver Panda Fiji $5 Coin .999 Fine Antiqued today – only 888 pieces!