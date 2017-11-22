Jazva Receives the 2017 Rising Star and Great User Experience Awards

Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2017 --FinancesOnline, a renowned and trusted software review platform, has presented Jazva with two prestigious awards. The database of FinancesOnline includes thousands of business and finance software solutions, each tested and graded by the company's representatives.



After reviewing how Jazva holds against competition in the ecommerce SaaS software sector, the experts at FinancesOnline awarded it an 8 out of 10 rating. In addition to this high assessment, Jazva also received the 2017 Great User Experience and Rising Star Awards.



One of the focal points of the review was the analysis of Jazva's multi-channel capacities. FinancesOnline has highlighted the bulk listing and editing functionality provided by the solution. Additionally, features like user-friendly interface, embedded shipping system, and advanced channel integrations were brought up as main advantages of Jazva. For the reasons listed, Jazva was presented with Great User Experience Award, which is granted only to exceptional software systems that provide great UI, UX, and advanced functionalities.



Although Jazva is still not a very recognizable brand in the industry, the ecommerce software has already received great customer and expert reviews, due to its all-round functionality and user-friendly interface. Because of this, Jazva has received the 2017 Rising Star Award as well as a high position on FinancesOnline's ecommerce software rating, despite being relatively new in the market.



The full review of Jazva can be found on the FinancesOnline official website.



"We're happy and honored to be presented these awards, as they are a testament to the value we bring to the industry," said Ryan Elich, sales director at Jazva. "People in ecommerce are often very busy and come home exhausted from work. At Jazva, it's always been our mission to make their lives easier by equipping them with powerful automation tools. Our single, unified solution streamlines and simplifies multi-channel selling, so they can be more effective and efficient, while having more time to spend with their families."



In the same month, Jazva has successfully launched a newly refined website, which now highlights its core product features and a long list of powerful integrations. The company continues expanding its presence in the industry as well as strengthening the brand awareness.



About Jazva

Jazva Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based ecommerce solutions for online merchants who want to fast-track their ecommerce future and need the functionality to handle high volume B2B and B2C sales, including automated listings, order fulfillment, inventory management, accounting, and more -- all on one platform.



Contacts:

Albert Ong, marketing manager at Jazva

info@jazva.com

171 South Los Robles Ave. Pasadena, CA 91101