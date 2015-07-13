Jazz Artist Mercedes Nicole Drops Album to Breathe New Life Into the Great American Songbook

Renton, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2015 --Giving fans another dose of what they want, jazz vocalist Mercedes Nicole releases her second album "People Are Talking". The event will be marked by a 'Warm Summer Night of Jazz' on July 30th at the Shuga Jazz Bistro. Singing the album's compilation of tunes from the Great American Songbook, Nicole will delight audiences with a new take on "Moondance", "Fly Me To The Moon" and the album's sultry title track.



Already gaining attention with rave reviews, C. Michael Bailey from AllAboutJazz.com said of the new jazz album, "'People Are Talking' reveals a mature, completely polished approach to standards and originals that offers more than a recapitulation of previous approaches."



A lover of Josephine Baker, Nicole's soulful vocals have been likened to Sarah Vaughn and Carmen McCray while its her contemporary tunes that bring to mind Nancy Wilson and Liz Wright Having already launched three singles and the album "Beautiful Alignment" Nicole is no stranger to the world of jazz. The music producer and songwriter will soon launch her tour to New York and Paris, her lifelong dream.



Ric Jamm of JamSphere.com said of Nicole's traditional jazz stylings, "Mercedes is a genuine gem amongst the clutter composing today's musical spectrum."



In addition to Nicole's melodic voice "People Are Talking" includes some of the jazz world's most prized players. The album shows off the talents of award-winners Darin Clendenin, Clipper Anderson, Susan Pascal and D'Vonne Lewis, the grandson of the late drummer Dave Lewis. Listeners can enjoy guest appearances from Greg Smith, Darren Motamedy and Steve Peterson as well.



To purchase "People Are Talking" by Mercedes Nicole on CDBaby visit http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/mercedesnicole6



For more information visit http://www.mercedesnicolejazz.com/



About Mercedes Nicole

Mercedes Nicole is a music producer and traditional and Neo-soul jazz vocal artist with a three-octave range. Supporting jazz festivals with her bluesy vocals, she's been highlighted at Washington's Shoreline, Ballard, Panache, Westport Blues and Bumbershoot festivals.



Information:

Warm Summer Night of Jazz

Date: July 30th

Place: Shuga Jazz Bistro

Address: 312 Main Ave, Renton WA 98057

Time: 7:00 PM



To purchase tickets visit http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/1713720



