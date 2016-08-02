JB Creative Solutions, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Home Decor and Outdoor Living Essentials

Castaic, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2016 --Jeanette Boenzi is pleased to announce her new website venture, http://www.JBCreativeDecor.com. The website features a broad assortment of home decor and outdoor living essentials. There is a particular focus on Modern, Colonial, Contemporary, Eclectic, and Italian styles; and the newest category Shabby Chic with many accent pieces and decor. Boenzi was inspired by finally being able to take time to decorate her own home in the midst of a busy life, where she was preoccupied with many jobs including raising her two children, working a regular job, and attending to her elderly parents. After letting all of her own ideas surface, she watched her own plans come to life and created the right atmosphere in her own home. Boenzi wanted to assist others so they may get the products and items they would need to make their most inviting and magical space.



There are many excellent home decor products featured within the merchandise of JBCreativeDecor.com. The website carries items including country style outdoor items, Moroccan-style patio chairs, garden couple benches, outdoor bistro sets, contemporary floor lamps, wall sconces, decorative cabinets, exotic and retro table lamps, and much, much more. In the future Boenzi plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include many more home décor products in each category that are of high quality and bring some serious style to indoor and outdoor spaces. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service drives JBCreativeDecor.com to make each and every purchasing experience easy, quick, and fun. Customer service is Boenzi's foremost concern for each transaction made on her website. She wants to ensure a positive experience by providing a rich selection of home furnishings and accents. Each item is selected with the clearest information available based on her experiences making a space inviting and relaxing. Boenzi emphasizes her love for what she does by combining her own experience and knowledge which creates her passion for a perfect space.



To complement the main website, Boenzi is also launching a blog located at http://www.JBCreativeDecorBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to adding some beauty and class to your home with thoughtful designs and great home decor, as well as the history of design and how-tos. She will be talking about painting her rooms and topics such as color coordinating and choosing the best paints. The blog will cover practical tips for do-it-yourself home decor projects as Boenzi works on revamping the look of her own home. Topics already covered include using outdoor living decor to create a theme for your yard, giving your outdoor area a rustic feel with wooden outdoor furniture, and her journey from New York to California and the home decor changes that came with it. Boenzi hopes to give valuable tips and information on creating an inviting space.



