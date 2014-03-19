J.BILLINGSLEA Launches a Silk Hair Accessory Product Line and New Website

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2014 --Janelle Billingslea, founder of J.BILLINGSLEA celebrates the launch of her new silk hair accessory product line and the website that showcases its colorful designs. The site is a glamorous nod to the headbands, silk scarves and hair wraps that so beautifully make up the entrepreneur’s well made creations. Designed with ethnic hair in mind the hair accessories found on J.BILLINGSLEA.com are made entirely of silk. This attention to detail is a specialization that allows customers to enjoy an “ouchless” approach to adorning the hair.



Billingslea says, “No matter what type of hair our clients have it requires special care. That said, typically African American hair needs added attention due to the texture. I have found that the best kind of material to use for the reduction of friction, which causes hair breakage, is silk. To meet that need I have created hair accessories that don’t need painful knots to keep them in place. Our clients find them to be stunning and functional at the same time.”



Finding that consumers typically have to tie painful knots in head wraps and scarves to get them to stay in place, Billingslea has used the best silk materials, found all over the world, to comprise her line. Seeing a niche in the marketplace that has been ignored she has created strong yet delicate hair wraps, ties and scarves that will not irritate the hair or the head. “With the J.BILLINGSLEA hair wraps customers won’t have to face reduced blood circulation to the head because of the discomfort of trying to keep the wrap in place. No matter what the activity, sleeping, exercising or just managing daily life, the silk hair scarves and ties will stay put beautifully.” Billingslea adds.



Products on the newly designed website include the Silk Burgundy Multi Hair Wrap retailing for $120 and the green Silk Snakeskin Wrap in 100% Charmeuse. Handmade in the United States J.BILLINGSLEA products are comfortable, stylish and incomparable. Additional products include the Hair Protector to protect against other hair accessories made out of materials that do not reduce friction. Also, for clients dealing with cancer and chemotherapy J.BILINGSLEA offers the Silk Wig Cap.



About J.BILLINGSLEA

J.BILLINGSLEA was founded by Janelle Billingslea who is a graduate of Georgetown, MIT and Stanford universities. She is an athlete with 10 State Championships, 20 Conference Championships, three All American titles and a gold medal at the Junior Olympic games in the 500m event. Billingslea has worked with the United States Department of Defense as well as in the private sector. Her work includes project management, acquisitions and external partnership for defense contractors such as Chenega Federal Systems, VSE, Landmark Technology and The Reger Group. Billingslea is also the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Emergent Leaders Network.



For more information visit http://www.JBILLINGSLEA.com.



