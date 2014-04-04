JCPenney Coupon 2014: Up to 55% Off, Free Shipping with Promo Code

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2014 --JCPenney also known as J.C. Penney Company Inc., is a chain of American mid-range department stores currently headquartered in Plano, Texas which operates more than one thousand stores in all 50 states in the United States and Puerto Rico. It was founded in Kemmerer, Wyoming in the year 1902 by James Cash Penney.



In its over 100 years of history in operations, JCPenney has consistently grown from strength to strength and also made many acquisitions to expand its store coverage. These days, it remains a strong brand in the retail business with thousands of stores across the nation.



Besides physical brick and motar stores, JCPenney also operates an online store at JCPenney.com. Customers can purchase most JCPenney products online and get big savings using promotional codes.



Customers who shop online can use JCPenney coupons and promo codes to get additional deals on top of the very competitive and reasonable prices JCPenney already offers on products featured online. Using a combination of JCPenney discount code and other promotions, online customers can get massive savings of up to 75% on their entire order plus additional free shipping and returns as well.



Every year, JCPenny holds several seasonal sales. On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, customers can get deep discounts on products and services. In addition to these, smart customers can also make use of coupons to get more savings or free shipping with a minimum order size. Other than these seasonal events, there are also weekly sales and offers being held by JCPenny over weekends and other holidays and occasions throughout the year. To stay updated on these events, shoppers can sign up for JCPennys’ email newsletter.



As a well-loved and trusted brand, JCPenny is a household name amongst Americans when shopping for products and services found in drugstores. As a value-added service, JCPenny provides a full range of services, including an in-store salon, wedding and gifts registries and custom decorating.



Recognizing the fact that mobile commerce accounts for a growing proportion of E-Commerce sales, JCPenny has also launched mobile apps which its customers can use to browse products and place orders on. It can be so much faster and easier to shop on mobile devices using the apps than using mobile web browsers.



Customer service has always been a top priority for JCPenny. As such, the company has a customer service hotline which operates 24/7 to answer any customer queries on products or orders. When shopping online at JCPenny.com, users may also choose to collect their purchases at a local JCPenny store as a partnership between the two companies.



Some of the current offers featured on JCPenny.com are:



JCPenny is a reliable drugstore brand with a long history in the US. Customers can guarantee that they are getting the best in both product quality and service whenever they shop in JCPenny, whether online at JCPenny.com or in stores. There are plenty of shipping options available including next-day delivery, which provides customers with greater convenience. JCPenny coupons are available to all users to make use of.



