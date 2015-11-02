J&D Global, Inc. Launches Website Offering Precision Measurement Tools

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2015 --David Czopek is pleased to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.GaugeSupply.com. The website offers a wide range of precision measurement tools including calipers, micrometers, depth and height gauges, and accessories to use with these tools. The website also offers standard industrial equipment and supplies. Czopek was inspired to start his website by his own experiences with precision measurement. He first learned the importance of precise measurement when he started his career as a tool and die maker apprentice. He spent thousands of hours in a machine shop using precision measurement tools to help create metal pieces to exact specifications. He became a Journeyman, then a manufacturing process engineer. He spent 35 years with the Ford Motor company applying what he learned. He engineered tools for automation and robotic welding used in vehicle body assembly. He decided to start his website to help others obtain and appreciate the tools of a skilled worker.



There are many high quality precision measurement tools featured within the merchandise of GaugeSupply.com. The website offers products including analog and digital calipers, analog and digital micrometers, and height and depth gauges along with metal working equipment and products such as abrasives, sand blasters, drill bits, milling machines, hydraulic pumps, saw blades, and much more. In the future, Czopek will continue adding innovative new measurement tools from top manufacturers around the world. He is planning to expand his website to include all of the tools and accessories that a skilled worker needs to create precise products more easily.



Providing quality precision measurement tools from a knowledgeable source, is very important to Czopek. He has taken his experience with these tools to bring information and excellent products that skilled workers, like himself, can use in their work to his website. He plans to use GaugeSupply.com as a place where he can share his experience to help skilled workers find tools that will help them in their everyday work.



In addition to the main website, Czopek is launching a blog located at http://www.PrecisionToolsBlog.com



The blog will cover topics related to measurement tools. Czopek will be writing about precision tools in general, the different types of precision tools and their uses, why the price range varies with these tools, when and where they can be used, how to use them properly, how to maintain these tools, the difference between digital and analog readouts, and his own experiences with these tools. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with a knowledgeable source of information that they can use to help them choose precision tools and appreciate them for what they can do.



