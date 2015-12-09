JD Pets and More, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Pet Products

Cocoa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2015 --Harold Davis is pleased to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.JDPetsAndMore.com. The website features a broad selection of pet products including outdoor and indoor pet beds, cat furniture, pet feeders, and more. Davis decided to start his website because of the large number of pet owners who have started shopping for their pets online. He wanted to make sure that pet owners would have a great place to go to find quality items that they could use to take good care of their pets.



There are many excellent pet products featured within the merchandise of JDPetsAndMore.com. The website offers products including cat condo furniture, cute pet beds, decorative dog bowls, outdoor pet beds, elevated dog feeding bowls, unique pet beds, cat scratchers, luxury pet beds, automatic pet feeders, Armarkat cat furniture, and much more. In the future, Davis plans to continue adding more products that relate to pets with the potential for branching out to other items later on. By continuing to add new items to his website, he hopes to encourage customers to return to the site to see what new items they might be interested in.



Providing a well-organized website with unique products for pets and pet lovers is very important to Davis. The website is divided out into different categories so that customers are able to go directly to the categories that best represent what they are interested in so that they can avoid spending a lot of time searching through the products for something that they are looking for. Davis plans to offer unique products within the merchandise of JDPetsAndMore.com including unique types of leashes and pet collars. He would also like to add pet jewelry for pet owners to wear so that owners can show their connection to their pet wherever they go.



In addition to the main website, Davis is launching a blog located at http://www.JDSPetProductReview.com.



The blog will cover topics that relate to pet care and pet behavior. Davis will be writing about the products that are offered on the main site, how these products can help an owner care for their pet, how a person can find the pet they are interested in, and how pet owners can resolve common pet behavioral problems. The goal of the blog is to provide a bit more information to help customers take good care of their pets.



About JDPetsAndMore.com

JDPetsAndMore.com, a division of JD Pets And More, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Harold Davis.



Harold Davis

http://www.JDPetsAndMore.com

321-480-6517



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com