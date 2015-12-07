JD Restoration & Construction Announces Partnership with GUS

Markham, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2015 --GUS (www.gus.ca) announced today that John Dionne and JD Restoration & Construction have joined the disaster restoration firm to further expand the growing portfolio of full-service restoration companies in Ontario. JD Restoration & Construction comes with a wealth of experience, with over 20 years in the commercial and residential restoration industry. John Dionne also spent 13 years as an insurance agent for a leading, multi-product insurer. With John's in depth knowledge of insurance policy, construction and customer service, JD Restoration & Construction has become the contractor of choice for the Greater Hamilton Area.



JD Restoration is the latest franchisee to join the growing company as it expands across the country toward the goal of coverage in every major market by the end of 2018. John comments "I am excited to continue to provide top tier service to the local restoration market in the greater Hamilton area while operating under the GUS banner. I feel fortunate to be joining a network that prides itself in being value focused and I look forward to growing our business together."



Jonathan Christensen, Director of Franchisee Development said "John's wealth of experience and his depth of knowledge have already made him an important addition to the GUS family. We view the addition of his company as a sign of our commitment to being the best of the best - in every market we operate in. Our new innovations and subsequent increase in demand from our insurance partners led us to look for a company in the Hamilton area that fit our need for growth and we are extremely fortunate to find a company of JD Restoration and Construction's calibre to fulfill this need."



About GUS

GUS (http://www.gus.ca) is a Canadian based full service Disaster Restoration Provider that has been operating for the past 24 years. With over 240 locations across the country, GUS is well known for providing high quality work, coupled with professional open lines of communication for both the insured and insurer. The expansion in Ontario began in 2009 and today GUS has 22 locations to service the Ontario, New Brunswick, PEI and Nova Scotia markets.



