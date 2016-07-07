JD Sound Introduces the World's First Portable Club House DJ System GoDJ Plus via Indiegogo

Pangyo, Korea -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2016 --JD Sound is pleased to announce that their latest creation GoDJ Plus Portable DJ system can now be pre-ordered via Indiegogo. This fully functional DJ system boasts industry approved effects and high-quality built-in speakers. The company mentions that this product's powerful and flexible design will make it suitable for the smaller parties as well as a full clubhouse.



It has been observed that the beginners in the field of deejaying face a lot of issues preparing and connecting the equipment such as the CD players, effectors, samplers, and the mixers. JD Sound claims that GoDJ Plus will allow anyone to get started as a DJ just by turning on the power. This A4-sized DJ system can function even without a laptop.



Some of the most important features of GoDJ Plus are:



- High-quality and loud-volume speakers: A fully digital speaker system built specifically for the portable products. The entirely enclosed speaker module is equipped with multi-coiled drive units.



- Sleek size and high battery life: Slim, A4- sized casing allows playing DJ anytime and everywhere. The battery runs for 12 hours, making it possible for the users to play DJ even on the go.



- Network capability: GoDJ Plus will support music file download services via Wi-Fi.



- Custom audio tech: With a Hex Core processor design (3 CPUs, 3 DSPs), the GoDJ Plus is optimized for music mixing.



With over fifteen years of experience in semiconductor design and digital audio, JD Sound has created several products such as game machines, karaoke machines, guitar effectors, and high resolution audio players. The company is now ready to start the molding and circuit design for GoDJ Plus. Their planned production timeline is as mentioned below.



- July 2016: Start of molding design and circuit design.



- August 2016: Start of molding and PCB production.



- September 2016: PCB software testing.



- October 2016: Final adjustment of molding, software testing and validation, start of shipping for GoDJ Lite, a lighter version without speakers.



- November 2016: Final assembly process, hardware and product quality verification.



- Dec 2016: Shipping starts for GoDJ Plus.



JD Sound has recently launched an Indiegogo campaign, inviting the backers to pre-order GoDJ Plus for a special price.



To pre-order GoDJ Plus, please visit http://bit.ly/29zePI4



The website of JD Sound is http://www.jdsound.co.kr



About JD Sound

JD Sound is a start-up company located in Sendai, Japan and Pangyo, Korea. They have been working in the field of semiconductor design and digital audio for over 15 years. The team has produced various products such as game machines, karaoke machines, guitar effectors, and high resolution audio players. The company is known for their careful and high-precision engineering.