J.D. Tree Service Announces Partnership with BizIQ

Columbus, OH -- 03/20/2018 -- J.D. Tree Service, a full-service tree trimming and stump removal company in the Columbus, OH area, announced it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing agency based in Phoenix, AZ, for its marketing needs.



BizIQ works with hundreds of owners of small- to medium-sized businesses across the United States to give them a boost in their digital marketing efforts. Its work with J.D. Tree Service includes a brand new website for the tree trimmers, as well as two blog posts per month that will focus on issues related to tree trimming and pruning. These blog posts will be a mixture of helpful tips and timely, newsworthy content.



In addition to the new website and blog content, BizIQ will help the company improve its search engine optimization (SEO), which will allow J.D. Tree Service to better connect with new customers on the internet who are searching for more information about arborists in Columbus, OH. The goal is to provide the company with significantly more online visibility so it will better be able to serve new and existing clients when they are in need of tree service.



"We're thrilled to be working with BizIQ on our digital marketing," said Joseph Knapp, owner of J.D. Tree Service. "These days, businesses need to have a strong online presence if they're going to be able to attract new customers. We believe this partnership will help more people find out about the services we provide, and also help us to better serve the customers around the Columbus area that we're already working with, both residential and commercial."



About J.D. Tree Service

Founded in 2015, J.D. Tree Service offers a wide range of arborist services to Columbus-area clients, including tree trimming and pruning, weight and crown reduction, tree inspections, stump removal, emergency tree service and more.



For more information, visit http://www.jdtreeservicesoh.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.