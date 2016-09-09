JDM Venture Inc. Launches Website Featuring Quality Classic Sports Gear

Lakewood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2016 --Jim Martin is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.JMClassicSports.com. The website offers a wide variety of classic sports gear with a particular focus on golf apparel and training supplies, racquetball and pickle-ball equipment, soccer and tennis products, and handy sports guide books. Martin was inspired by the fulfillment and enjoyment that comes from doing classic sports for some quality recreation and catching up with friends. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Martin wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can experience lifetime enjoyment of their favorite sports.



There are many excellent classic sports products featured within the merchandise of JMClassicSports.com. The website carries items including golf accessories such as cart and stand golf bags and golf gloves; racquet ball equipment such as racquetball starter kits and racquetball sets; pickle-ball products such as pickle-ball sets and quick-start net sets; and more. In the future, Martin plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customers service is of the utmost importance to Martin regarding each and every transaction made on JMClassicSports.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products for their favorite classic sports. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a set to get started in racquetball or a driving net to improve their golf game.



To complement the main website, Martin is also launching a blog located at http://www.ClassicSportsBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to useful classic sports equipment in general such as finding affordable women's golf clubs, improving your golf swing with golf training aids, and enjoying some downtime with racquetball equipment. Martin hopes to give valuable tips and information on quality sports gear for enjoyment and improvement doing a variety of classic sports.



About JMClassicSports.com

JMClassicSports.com – a division of JDM Venture Inc. – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Jim Martin.



Jim Martin

http://www.JMClassicSports.com

(562) 531-8306



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com