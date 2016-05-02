JE Vends, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality African Products

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2016 --Denice Shields is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.JevendsOnline.com. The website offers a wide variety of African products with a particular focus on body oils, oil burners, incense and candles, and African jewelry such as necklace sets and bracelets. Shields was inspired by the opportunity to have a website that caters to a niche that most others don't cater to. After learning that there aren't many people offering products for the Black, African, and African American communities, Shields wanted to help people in those communities get the items that they would need for everyday style and comfort.



There are many excellent African products featured within the merchandise of JEVendsOnline.com. The website carries items including African jewelry, paintings, oils, candles, African clothing, health and beauty products, artwork, musical instruments, fabric, and more. In the future, Shields plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include a greater range in each product category. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Shields regarding each and every transaction made on JEVendsOnline.com, which launched in March 2016. She wants to ensure customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products that caters specifically to the African, African American, and Black communities in an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout.



To complement the main website, Shields is also launching a blog located at http://www.AfricanAccessoriesBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to African products in general such as taking care of your health and beauty, beautiful and stylish tunic tops, African fashion and style for every day, and accentuating your beauty with African gemstone jewelry. Topics already covered include tips on wearing designer kaftans and putting your health and beauty in the forefront of your mind. Shields hopes to give people useful tips and ideas on embracing their heritage in a stylish way.



