Jeannie's Home and Garden Adventures, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Hydroponic Products

Ocean Side, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2016 --Jeannie and Sher are proud to announce the creation and launch of their new website venture, http://www.JeanniesHydroponicsAndIndoorGrow.com. The website offers a wide selection of gardening supplies for hydroponics and indoor grow equipment. The mother daughter team was inspired to start their website by the large amount of interest in growing food at home. With concerns about GMOs and pesticides in grocery store foods, many people are starting to grow their own vegetables at home. Jeannie and Sher wanted to offer a website that would help people grow food easily within their own homes.



There are many excellent gardening supplies for hydroponics and indoor growing featured within the merchandise of JeanniesHydroponicsAndIndoorGrow.com. The website offers products including several sizes of grow tents, grow lights, complete grow light kits, organic gardening products, grow fans and filters, grow pots, and much more. In the future, they hope to include pots made from biodegradable mediums as well as other new products that become available. By continuing to add new products, Jeannie and Sher hope to offer the latest items available to those interested in growing fruits, vegetables, herbs, and medicinal plants.



Providing high quality products for every customer is very important to Jeannie and Sher. They pick all of the products for their website by hand so that they are able to select the best items for their customers. They plan to use the site to help people make significant changes in their life by growing their own food, herbs and medicinal plants regardless of where they live. All of the items on JeanniesHydroponicsAndIndoorGrow.com are items that can be used to help people grow foods that are not GMOs and don't have pesticides on them. Eating these foods can help to keep a whole family much healthier.



In addition to the main website, Jeannie and Sher will also be launching a blog located at http://www.HydroponicsAndIndoorGrow.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to growing food at home. Jeannie and Sher will be writing about the new movement of people growing their own food, how these foods can help people stay healthy, and information about what works and what doesn't work. The blog will also include YouTube videos which come from the community of people growing foods in their homes. The goal of the blog is to provide additional information to people who want to grow their own food and offer a place where people can come together as a community and share their growing experiences to help each other.



JeanniesHydroponicsAndIndoorGrow.com is owned and operated by Barbara Jean Porter and Sher Ransom.



