Jeff Anderson Awarded Top Family Lawyer in Dallas by Super Lawyers for 2016

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2016 --Jeff Anderson, the Dallas Texas-based family attorney and partner at Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is proud to announce that he has been awarded the title of "Top Family Lawyer in Dallas" by Super Lawyers for 2016. Licensed to practice since 1994, Jeff Anderson has been regularly recognized for his passion and dedication to his clients by Super Lawyers since 2003.



Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Jeff Anderson ran his own firm for 17 years before joining the team at Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP. He is a graduate of the Southern Methodist University School of Law, as well as having a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Speech Communications from Texas A&M University. In addition to his position on the Super Lawyers ranking, Anderson has also been consistently recognized in the law publication D Magazine.



Along with his work in family law, Jeff Anderson is also a published author, frequent lecturer, and has served a six-year term on the Texas Family Law Counsel. In addition, he has acted as the chair of the Special Concerns for Children Committee of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.



One of the qualities that makes Super Lawyers such an important resource for attorneys, as well as people seeking legal counsel, is its comprehensive and patented multi-phase selection process. Every candidate for Super Lawyers recognition is thoroughly evaluated on no less than 12 different indicators outlining all areas of their career. In addition to a peer recognition requirement, independent research is conducted on each candidate based on criteria such as their position within a law firm, their existing honors and awards, and their verdicts and settlements, to mention just a few. Eligible lawyers will go through the following three steps:



- First they will be nominated by their peers in the legal field, or the Super Lawyers research team.

- Second, candidates will be subjected to independent research on their legal profession, conducted by a Super Lawyers team.

- Third, a blue ribbon panel of preeminent attorneys will oversee individual peer evaluations on the candidate.



Only 5% of all attorneys are ever able to make it to the final Super Lawyers selection process, and Jeff Anderson is incredibly proud to be among them once again.



To find out additional information about the Super Lawyers selection process, please visit that organization's official website at http://www.superlawyers.com. Those interested in finding out more information about Jeff Anderson, his Dallas, Texas family law practice or about any of the other high quality legal services he provides, are encouraged to visit his official website at http://www.jeffandersonfamilylaw.com. You can also contact Jeff Anderson by calling (972) 248-8383 or by sending an email to jeff@jeffandersonfamilylaw.com.