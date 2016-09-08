Jeff Burzacott Launches Innovative Ancient Egypt Magazine

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2016 --Nile Magazine (http://www.nilemagazine.com.au) is a refreshingly new magazine on ancient Egypt. The publication provides the reader with a chance to be taken into the magical world of Egypt and all its history without leaving their home.



The new magazine, which is available to purchase online (nilemagazine.com.au/buy-subscribe/), or through WHSmith in the UK provides great articles on a wide array of topics from Pyramideering, what is it like to climb the Great Pyramid to Mummy Masks, the masks that transformed the mortal into the divine. It has been described as the most colourful and interesting magazine of 2016, and as such has helped people to live their dream and visit Egypt to see the wonders it has to offer.



Egypt has become one of the most visited countries for people who love history, but not everyone can afford to travel to Egypt to see the pyramids, the temples, and experience the past and present Egypt. With the colourful images, and great articles looking at Egyptian life, gods and goddesses, rulers and so much more, it allows the reader to feel they are there experiencing the same as tourists who are lucky to visit the magical world.



Nile Magazine editor Jeff Burzacott said: "We are proud of Nile Magazine, it has received amazing reviews, and it has allowed people to enjoy the history of Egypt."



As well as providing in-depth articles on the history of Egypt, it also provides great information for people planning a trip, giving them great ideas on what to see and do, including a must visit Luxor Temple.



Nile Magazine is available to order online, and consumers who have missed out their copy of the magazine can order a back copy. Subscription to the magazine can be ordered on a six or 12-issue basis.



To learn more about one of the most exciting magazines on Egypt, please visit http://www.nilemagazine.com.au



