Jeff Greenwell Joins Versify as Vice President, Business Development

Glen Mills, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2018 --Versify Solutions today announced that Jeff Greenwell will be joining Versify in a newly created position, as a vice president and member of our executive team, reporting to CEO Mark Rossi. Greenwell will have oversight of the strategic business development, expansion and sales operations across North America.



"I am thrilled that Jeff is joining our team," said Rossi. "He shares our values and our focus on innovation, and he places the same strong emphasis as we do on the customer experience. Jeff has shown himself to be an extraordinary leader throughout his career and has a proven track record."



Jeff has worked with the world's leading utilities for over 30 years. As a well-known figure in the industry, he has served in leadership positions in both sales and business development. Jeff delivered grid management and distribution efficiency platforms at Itron for more than 20 years, where he was instrumental in the growth of the company. Throughout his career, he has focused on delivery of critical enterprise-wide business solutions for his clients.



"Jeff has a proven record of facilitating long term business relationships with customers and industry leaders," Rossi continued. "His strong winning attitude and personality are assets that will complement and enhance Versify's ability to meet the needs of our customers as we continue to provide innovative products to the marketplace."



About Versify

Versify Solutions, Inc. (http://www.versify.com) is a leading provider of advanced enterprise situational awareness solutions for the electric power industry. Versify's application suite is a first-to-market software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform that uniquely addresses major challenges faced by companies involved in the generation, transmission, and sale of electric power. Renewable energy operators, utilities and merchant power producers alike, leverage the Company's solutions to enable key digital transformation initiatives aimed at increasing revenue, reducing costs, mitigating compliance risks, and operating critical infrastructure assets more efficiently. Versify's OMS™ Outage Management System provides Generation Outage Management software, Transmission Outage Management software, NERC GADS/TADS reporting and is workflow enabled. Versify's PORTAL™ provides Asset Management software, Operator Logs, NERC Compliance software and is workflow enabled.



For more information, please visit http://www.versify.com/.