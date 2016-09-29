Jeff May Seeks Kickstarter Funding for WarriorteX American Made Performance Sportswear

Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2016 --WarriorteX is an upcoming performance sportswear that will be designed entirely in America. This handcrafted sportswear has been designed to meet the performance and style needs for running, hiking, skiing, swimming, board sports, fishing, hunting or shooting. Charged by OSM Shield, WarriorteX sportswear will offer unchanged breathability, and resistance to moisture, stain, and odor.



Some of the most important attributes of WarriorteX are:



- 100% American made: Made in America, by American's, using American workers, American designers, American graphic artists and American made fabrics.



- Handcrafted: Every WarriorteX garment is hand crafted by highly skilled designers, pattern makers, cutters and seamstresses, with years of experience.



- Quality: Each WarriorteX product goes through a rigorous inspection process ensure the creation of the highest quality performance apparel.



- Performance: All products are created to perform at maximum performance levels, while allowing the users to enjoy their activity in comfort and style.



Highlighting the company's mission statement, a senior official from WarriorteX stated, "We are committed to the development of 100% American made performance sportswear, using innovative science and cutting-edge designs to create skilled American jobs with a sense of environmental responsibility and community."



Over the last two years, the entire WarriorteX team has been working on and refining the product's fabric design and the introductory patterns. The prototypes have been completed and the company has already established vendor relationships specific to their mission statement of 100% American made.



The team WarriorteX has recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for this venture. Funds raised via Kickstarter will be used to produce 10,000 yards of the fabric that will help the market launch of WarriorteX. At this stage, the company plans to offer three performance garments viz. Short Sleeve Performance T, Long Sleeve Performance T, and a 2 Button Performance Placard. This project will only be funded if at least $150,000 is pledged by November 7, 2016.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/2cA8tZU



The website of WarriorteX is http://www.warriortex.com/



About WarriorteX

