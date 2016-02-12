Jefferson, WI Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Brian Turley Offers Patients New, Permanent Smiles in-Office

Jefferson, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2016 --Jefferson, WI cosmetic dentist Dr. Brian Turley of Smiles By Turley is helping local patients who have experienced tooth loss finally get the permanent smile they've been dreaming of and is doing so all in one location. Unlike other dental professionals who refer patients to an alternate dental implant specialist to receive their new smiles, Dr. Turley has the training and experience necessary to give patients an ideal result all in one location.



With Dr. Turley's advanced training, he is able to offer patients a variety of different implant options, including traditional dental implants, mini dental implants, and implant retained dentures depending on the unique needs of the patients. With any of these three options, patients are able to enjoy strong, permanent smiles that offer them much more functionality that other restorative alternatives like bridges, partial dentures, or full removable dentures.



Dental implants represent some of the latest technology available in the dental industry that is giving patients the hope of having a permanent, beautiful smile once again even after experiencing tooth loss as a result of injury, decay, or other health problems. Dental implants not only help improve the aesthetics of a patient's smile, but their design helps preserve the patient's oral health, keeping the jaw bone and surrounding tissues active and viable even after tooth loss.



Dr. Turley offers a free consultation for patients who are interested in dental implants to determine first if they are good candidates for the procedure and also which variation of the procedure would provide the best results. With financing options that available, Dr. Turley also helps the patients determine the best option that fits within their unique budget.



Traditional dental implants can be used to replace a single missing tooth or multiple missing teeth. The procedure involves surgically inserting a small titanium screw into the jawbone in the void of the missing tooth that essentially replaces the function of the tooth root that was once there. This implant is given time to heal and naturally fuse with the bone and tissues, after which an artificial crown is attached to replace the aesthetic and functional portion of the missing tooth.



Mini dental implants are similar to traditional implants but are smaller in size, which means they don't require as invasive measures for installing them and also require significantly less recovery time. Mini dental implants can also be used to permanently attach full upper and lower implants for patients who need whole mouth restorations.



About Dr. Brian Turley

Dr. Turley has more than 20 years of experience as an accomplished cosmetic and implant dentist. He completed his DDS degree at Oklahoma University School of Dentistry and since completing his formal education, he has invested thousands of hours into continuing education courses to ensure that he can provide his patients with the highest level of care.



