Jeffrey A. Davis Nominated to Real Estate Capital Institute Advisory Board

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2008 -- Jeffrey A. Davis, a healthcare industry finance veteran joined the Real Estate Capital Institute's Advisory Board. Jeff's real estate finance career spans more than 30 years including working with Baird & Warner Realty Finance Group and starting his own firm, Cambridge Realty Capital in 1983, headquartered in Chicago and Los Angeles. His expertise is in the field of senior housing including independent living, assisted living and congregate care financing. He has financed in excess of $2 billion of healthcare projects during his career.



Mr. Davis is a graduate of the University of Illinois-Champaign and holds a Masters Degree in Appraisal and Real Estate Investment Analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Jeff has also authored many articles and holds seminars on healthcare finance issues.



Notes Mr. Davis, "the Institute is a respected forum for presenting fresh and objective real estate capital market opinions. He adds, "I'm glad to be a part of this organization in providing current perspectives on healthcare finance, an increasingly important component of the real estate capital markets given favorable demographic trends."



ABOUT US:

The Real Estate Capital Institute® is a volunteer-based research organization that tracks realty rates data for debt and equity yields. The Institute posts daily and historical benchmark rates including treasuries, bank prime and LIBOR. Furthermore, call the Real Estate Capital RateLine at 7RE-CAPITAL (773-227-4825) for regular rate updates.





