Jeffrey B. McCarron and William T. Salzer Recognized in the Best Lawyers in America 2020

Swartz Campbell is pleased to announce that partners Jeffrey B. McCarron and William T. Salzer have been included in The Best Lawyers in America© 2020 for the practice areas of "Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants" and "Insurance Law," respectively.



For the third time, Jeffrey McCarron was named "Lawyer of the Year" in Philadelphia for Legal Malpractice defendants.



Since it was first published in 1983, "Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers 'the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice.'" Additional details can be found at www.bestlawyers.com.



JEFF McCARRON has dedicated his practice to the representation of professionals in litigation. He developed and manages a group focused on the handling of professional liability litigation and disciplinary proceedings. The matters involve representation of lawyers, accountants, appraisers, realtors, insurance agents and brokers, officers and directors, architects and engineers, securities dealers, and title insurance agents. Jeff has handled hundreds of trials, and he has lectured and written about professional liability issues, risk management for professionals and litigation techniques and practice. He is licensed to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. In addition to his practice, Jeff is Chairman of Swartz Campbell's Management Committee and chairs the firm's Professional Liability Group. Jeff is a former Co-Chair of the Professional Responsibility Committee of the Philadelphia Bar Association, former Co-Vice Chair of the Professional Liability Committee of the Pennsylvania Bar Association and past Chair of the Professional Liability Committee of the Pennsylvania Defense Institute. A graduate of Hampshire College (B.A., 1983), he earned his law degree from Temple University School of Law (J.D., 1987). He is licensed to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.



WILLIAM T. SALZER has concentrated his practice for over twenty years in the areas of employment law, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation. A substantial part of Mr. Salzer's practice includes representing and advising primary and excess insurers in complex insurance coverage claims involving risks under commercial general liability, professional, environmental, property and casualty, fidelity and workers' compensation policies. Mr. Salzer provides timely and comprehensive insurance coverage opinions for risks nationwide. Mr. Salzer assists insurers in drafting policy endorsements to respond to changing legal developments and to foster new business in targeted markets. Prior to joining Swartz Campbell, Mr. Salzer was a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Labor Office of the Solicitor with responsibility for enforcement of occupational safety and wage and hour laws, representation of the government in black lung benefit claims and defense of union grievances. A graduate of University of Virginia (B.A., 1980), Mr. Salzer earned his law degree from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey School of Law in 1984. He also serves on the firm's Management Committee.



Swartz Campbell LLC is a regional insurance defense firm providing legal services and counseling to insurers and self-insureds in litigated matters throughout the United States. Focusing its practice primarily on the East Coast, Swartz Campbell LLC attorneys have become leaders in their fields of expertise. Swartz Campbell attorneys are regularly called upon to take over or assist in complex matters involving issues of first impression. Many of the cases which form the basis of Pennsylvania law have their origin in the briefs and argument of Swartz Campbell attorneys. The firm has offices in Pennsylvania as well as in New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia and Delaware.