Jeffrey R. Davis Is Going to Be ABOTA MIAMI's New President in 2019

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2018 --Jeffrey R. Davis is a Plaintiff's Trial lawyer in Miami Florida with the law firm of Jeffrey R.Davis PA. He has represented thousands of clients during his 32 years of practice and has recently been given the honor of being ABOTA Miami's new president for 2019. ABOTA is The American Board of Trial Advocates, a national organization of Plaintiffs and defense attorneys that was founded in 1957 to protect and promote the civil justice system. It was created at a time when the right to trial by jury was under attack-a problem that continues to today!



Jeffrey R. Davis has tried to exemplify everything that ABOTA stands for -integrity, honor and courtesy in the legal profession., Jeffrey R. Davis put his clients' rights and interests first. He is one of the few lawyers in Miami who will go to trial if he feels it is the best choice for his client. He has encouraged young attorneys to achieve a higher level of trial advocacy and has helped them to further their education by mentoring them and giving courses throughout the years. ABOTA is dedicated to "Preservation of the right to trial by jury in civil actions" thereby making sure that litigants get the justice they deserve.



Jeffrey R. Davis, Esq. believes that the right to trial by jury and strict adherence to the rules of professional conduct is the best way to protect his clients and achieve justice. He is proud to receive the honor of being ABOTA MIAMI's new president in 2019 and strives to further ABOTA's mission to protect the rule of law and the right to civil justice for all.



For more information on Jeffrey R. Davis and the work that he does, visit: http://www.jeffdavislaw.com