JEI Learning Center Aberdeen-Matawan Offers Free Enrollment

Matawan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2015 --JEI Learning Center Aberdeen-Matawan helps students succeed and teaching them how to enjoy learning, and it all starts with an in-house diagnostic test that shows each child's learning patterns. JEI then personalizes its curriculum around the needs of each individual child. At JEI, courses are designed not to overwhelm students by making them progress at a certain speed. Students are able to work on a skill until they understand the concept and then they progress to the next objective of the course.



JEI Learning Center Aberdeen-Matawan have received rave reviews in each of their programs from parents who were looking to either improve their children's skills in math and reading or use the courses as an enrichment resource to help keep skills up throughout the summer or year-round.



The JEI Learning Center in Aberdeen-Matawan will offer tutoring as well as courses designed for groups. The educators at JEI are energetic and ready to help students with their short-term course goals, but they also strive to instill the love of learning to enable students to take the learned skills and apply them over time.



Parents of students in grades Pre~K-9th in Aberdeen & Matawan, New Jersey, will find JEI Learning Center a great resource for tutoring and enrichment opportunities to help their children succeed and become lifelong lovers of learning.



More information can be found at http://matawan.jeilearning.com



About JEI Learning Centers

JEI Learning Centers were created to offer parents a new outlet for helping their children grown and learn at a pace suitable for each individual child while fostering a love for learning.



Contact:

JEI Learning Center

Aberdeen-Matawan

1130 Route 34, Suite 3

Aberdeen, NJ 07747

732.862.4788

Email: aberdeen.matawan@jeilearning.com