Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2017 --RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association Recognizes Outstanding Contributions to the Family Building Community with the 2017 Hope Awards.



RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is pleased to announce that Jennifer "Jay" Palumbo is being awarded the Hope Award for Best Blog for her blog, The 2 Week Wait. Jay will accept the award at RESOLVE's 20th Annual Night of Hope Gala on December 4, at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. As the organization that supports and provides a voice for all people challenged in their family building journey, RESOLVE established the Hope Awards to recognize professionals, companies, volunteers, and the media who truly impact those struggling to build a family.



When Jay's fertility journey began, she was "Corporate by Day" and a "Comic by Night". She had a full-time job at an investment banking firm, and would perform stand-up comedy in the evenings. That is until she met another stand-up comic, fell in love, got married and realized that getting pregnant wouldn't be as easy as her High School Health Teacher told her it would be. This is when she began her blog, "The 2 Week Wait".



Ms. Palumbo's whole life has changed since then. In addition to being a sought after freelance writer whose work has been published in such places as the Huffington Post, Time Magazine, XOJane, and Pregnantish, she has become an Infertility Subject Matter Expert as well as spokesperson who has been interviewed on news outlets from CNN, to NPR to BBC. She is also the mom of two boys. Her blog is for anyone trying to get pregnant, currently pregnant, or a new mom (or dad!) with the hope that they laugh along with her while dealing with the business of getting knocked up despite the universe's efforts to knock them down!



"I have such tremendous love and respect both for Resolve, and for the infertility community at large in general." Ms. Palumbo says. "To have these two entities who have made such an impact on me acknowledge my blog means that hopefully, I've made an impact on them as well."



"RESOLVE is delighted to recognize Jay for her willingness to share her personal family building journey and to help educate others about infertility," said Barbara Collura, RESOLVE's President/CEO. "RESOLVE is proud to recognize our Hope Award recipients for their dedication to ensuring that all people challenged in their family building journey reach resolution through being empowered by knowledge, supported by community, united by advocacy, and inspired to act."



The Night of Hope brings together more than 300 leaders and influencers in the family building community to "party for a purpose" and help make access to care a reality.



For press information in regard to covering the Night of Hope event, contact Andy Schwarz at aschwarz@resolve.org. For more information about the Night of Hope and the Hope Award recipients, visit http://www.resolve.org/nightofhope.



RESOLVE gratefully acknowledges the 2017 Night of Hope Big Apple sponsors: EMD Serono, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, IntegaMed Fertility, and Merck and Shady Grove Fertility.



