Skyy Lyfe Welcomes New Client Dallas Cowboys' NEW Defensive End, Jeremy Mincey, with a Red Carpet and Open Arms

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2014 --As of March 12, 2014, the Dallas Cowboys released their Defensive End, DeMarcus Ware and signed former Broncos Defensive End, Jeremy Mincey for a one year contract valued at $4.5 Million dollars.



Jeremy Mincey began his career playing college football for the University of Florida. Later, he was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. Since then, Jeremy Mincey has also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Denver Broncos.



Upon recieving a referal from long time client, Swisha House Records/Chopped Not Slopped Founder/Celebrity DJ, OG RON C., Skyy Lyfe Entertainment welcomed Jeremy Mincey first, with a red carpet and open arms. The lavish VIP section of famed night club, Medusa, played host to Jeremy Mincey's "Welcome to Dallas Party" on June 6, 2014. Previous celebrity patrons included none other than platinum R&B Singer/Songwriter, R.Kelly, American Idol winner Fantasia, and 112 (One Twelve) formally of Bad Boy Records.



For publicity inquiries and future additional information on sponsorship, booking appearances and etc. on behalf of Skyy Lyfe Entertainment's newest client, Dallas Cowboys' Defensive End, Jeremy Mincey, contact Skyy Lyfe Entertainment today via skyylyfe@gmail.com or (214) 815 4979.



