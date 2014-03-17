Jessica Domingo Reveals New Album, Just Vibe and Upcoming Performances

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2014 --Available on iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby and Best Buy on March 15 (and hitting 2,000 other outlets after March 15 release), the new effort comes at the heels of the emerging pop artist’s widely viewed performances on YouTube – including a cover of Frank Ocean’s “Thinking About You” which has garnered more than 2 million views. A preview of the album is now available on JessicaDomingo.com



Produced by Dylan Fant of Seattle’s One Shot Studio, Just Vibe features all original songs that Jessica wrote – sharing stories of the world from her perspective. Many of the lyrics came from journals she kept growing up over the years. Just Vibe’s 11 tracks have a natural, largely acoustic warmth and intimacy accompanied by Jessica on guitar and ukulele. A follow up to her EP, Take A Chance, the new album showcases her beautiful vocals and maturity as a songwriter.



Her live performances are no different than the vocals that you will hear on her album; She connects with her fans through the emotions felt in her songs and also conveys that same energy on stage. She’s spent the past few years touring up and down the west coast playing a variety of venues and making several television and radio appearances along the way. She’s invited again for the 2nd consecutive year to perform Bite of Seattle, one of the biggest festivals in the area averaging a crowd of 450,000 every year. Jessica’s also performed at many benefits concerts for organizations supporting the Typhoon victims in the Philippines and similar.



Upcoming performances include a Teen Outreach event at Washington Corrections Center for Women in Gig Harbor, Washington on Sat, March 22 and a live performance during her album release event on Sat, March 15 in Seattle. Her third EP is underway and will be released late spring. She’s also co-writing and recording an EP album with multi-platinum Grammy award-winning producer Mikal Blue at Revolver Recordings in Los Angeles.



About Jessica Domingo

“The best thing about making music is creating your own unique take on it.” “I grew up listening to different kinds of music. From exploring my mom’s old collection of albums, to listening to my dad’s favorite radio stations, to being inspired by a variety of genres, to discovering my own tastes in music. All this has helped me develop as an artist and performer.”



That commitment, and her prodigious talent, have attracted fans from around the world, yielded two CD releases (2010’s TAKE A CHANCE EP and the new full-length, all-original Just Vibe album) and a series of widely seen YouTube performances—including a cover of Frank Ocean’s “Thinking About You” that has garnered more than 2 million views. All this from a 17-year-old Seattle high-school senior.



