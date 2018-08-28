Jessica Yellin Joins the Ascendant Group as the Head of South African Division and Exclusive Partner in Sub Sahara Africa

Newark, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2018 --Jessica Whitcutt Yellin, founder of It's a Shovel, a boutique strategic communications and reputation management consultancy, joins Ascendant Group as the Head of South Africa Division and exclusive partner in Sub Sahara Africa. Yellin comes to Ascendant with 20 years of experience in both agencies and multinational organizations, most recently managing reputation for SABMiller in Africa. Through her role with SABMiller she developed a number of highly successful and award-winning behavior change campaigns. She is passionate about sustainability and is on a mission to change the world by helping a more conscious form of capitalism surface through her unique #ReputationWithPurpose model.



Jessica graduated with a BA in law from the University of Witwatersrand and participated in the SABMiller Corporate Affairs executive development program at the University of Cambridge, Judge Business School. She also passed her MDP from the Gordon Institute of Business Science cum laude.



"I look forward to working with CEO Raoul Davis and the rest of the talented Ascendant team," Yellin said. "It's absolutely fantastic that Ascendant was able to expand their global reach to South Africa."



About Ascendant Group

Since 2004, inspired by trust and built on referrals, Ascendant Group specializes in CEO branding and has delivered significant results for a variety of corporations. Ascendant does that by developing an integrated brand strategy and employing a mix of media outreach, strategic social media, leveraging the likes of LinkedIn, offering award winning design work, securing awards, and even getting book deals with national publishers for their exclusive clientele. We have also helped broker strategic alliances, producing signature events and negotiating book deals.



Raoul Davis, CEO of Ascendant Group, explains: "A strong CEO brand in today's society helps to give emotional staying power to the company in a time when it is harder than ever before to differentiate a company's services or product amongst the crowd of similar products, fast followers, and even those who will clone quickly. They want to give their business to a company with a great reputation… and that reputation begins with the person in charge."



Ascendant Group Recent Highlights in the Global Division and Publishing World



Our Global Division has been hard at work in 2018, with many new clients and leads from Egypt, Dubai, Lebanon, Europe, and Canada. With offices in Newark and Wilmington, Delaware, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Cairo, Egypt, and a new expansion into the Netherlands, Ascendant Group will look to continue to be the most integrated CEO branding firm in the world.



Ascendant's clients range from Fortune 500 executives, CEOs of mid-sized companies, retired athletes, and leaders of other organizations including ministries. Headed by Leticia Gomez, Ascendant Entertainment has negotiated book deals with top publishing companies such as Bethany House, a division of Baker House Publishing Group, Thomas Nelson, Harper Collins, Career Press and Penguin Random House to name a few. We continue to work with our clients until we've met all metrics.



Ascendant Group welcomes Jessica Yellin joining The Ascendant Group team and bringing her expertise to further our role as a global leader.