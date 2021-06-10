Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services is proud to offer their clients with aircraft listings as part of their jet aircraft sale services.



Listing a private aircraft is often the most difficult part of private jet aircraft sales. Without a professional, private jet owners may find the venture impossible. Corporate Fleet Services understands the challenge, and is there to help their clients get the most out of their investment.



Much like selling other high-ticket items, aircraft listing is a science, and should be done by a professional for optimal results. Through careful marketing tactics, the team of aircraft brokers at Corporate Fleet Services lists aircraft for sale and use their network of connections to streamline the sales & acquisitions process.



Unlike other private aircraft brokers, CFS Jets cuts out the middle-man by conducting a thorough and in-person assessment to gauge aircraft value. It is this step that allows them to surpass industry norms and ensure efficient sales times.



In addition to in-person inspections, CFS Jets offer other exclusive private aircraft listing services including:



- Aircraft valuation

- Detailed marketing analysis

- Suggestions/action plan to maximize sale price

- Negotiation and contracting

- Marketing package

- Mass broadcasting and listings

- Exposure to world-wide contact network

- Oversight of pre-purchase and follow-up inspections

- Management of documentation and closing procedure



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services is a private jet aircraft sales and acquisitions company that helps their clients navigate the complicated world of private aircraft transactions. With ample experience in jet aircraft sales dating back to 1984, the team of brokers at CFS Jets is ready to assist their clients when buying and selling one of the most important investments of their lifetime.



From handling contracting, due diligence, inspections, research, and more, Corporate Fleet Services provides their clients with undivided and unmatched service they can rely on. To get in touch with Corporate Fleet Services call (704) 359-0007 or visit cfsjets.com today!