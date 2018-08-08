Jetset Airmotive, Inc. Has Just Launched Their New Website

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2018 --Jetset Airmotive, Inc. is proud to announce the launching of their new website! With new features, easy access and over 20,000 engine parts in inventory, Jetset's new website is a great representation of the expansion of their company. The colors are a symbol of aviation, with the blue and grey signifying flight. It has a clean-cut format while maintaining the focus on what they do best, providing aviation companies with the best parts they have to offer.



-Khris Rodriguez says, "We are beyond excited to offer this next generation online experience for our customers. I am also happy to be able to have a select few parts on the website for clients to buy right now."



One of the coolest new features is a shopping cart, this will allow clients to shop popular turbine engine parts online. Jetset, via the website, will have the parts shipped immediately to almost anywhere in the world with just a few clicks. Items are also searchable by type or part number. Extex Parts, which are well known in the aviation industry for excellent quality and design, as well as Southwest Turbine Parts, which are known for their cost-effective options and wide-ranging list of quality parts, are available.



Under Services, there is a drop-down bar that allows clients to select services they need in an efficient manner. Whether they would like Jetset's expert knowledge and troubleshooting services or they are in need of Field Repair, experienced mechanics will travel to you within 24 hours for assistance.



By adding the contact feature in the middle of the page, customers will be able to call internationally, whenever they have any questions or are having trouble finding the right items.



About Jetset Airmotive

Jetset Airmotive is the number one online aviation company that supplied turbine engines and components for all PT6A models, Twin-Pac, JT15D & PW100 engines. It has been at the forefront of the aviation industry since 1981. They value their customers' confidence in them and all of the vendors they work with are FAA certified shops whose quality work is unsurpassed. Their organization believes in being committed to their customers and always providing them with the best prices available.



Call 305-825-2001 for certified turbine engine parts or visit: http://www.jsamiami.com.