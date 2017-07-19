Jevelo Application Makes You the Designer of Personalized, Fine Jewelry

Fiskars, Finland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2017 --"Jevelo makes it possible for you to express your deepest feelings and memories as well as immortalizing your loved ones in metal form with words and images," explains Finnish master goldsmith and Jevelo Coin creator, Kristian Saarikorpi.



Mr. Saarikorpi realized soon after joining the profession that he would be incorporating modern technology and expert handicrafting to make innovative, unique, meaningful jewelry. "We use the latest technology in our production facilities coupled with the very best artisanry," he says, "thereby making the previously impossible, possible".



The Jevelo Coin process is genius in its simplicity. Customers use a Jevelo web program or app to choose a picture and Jevelo design, crop the pictures, and make adjustments, resulting in a customized black and white picture. Text can be added around the picture. Customers can preview a 3-D image of the final product, with choice of material (surgical steel, 80% recycled silver, 100% recycled gold, or platinum), type, and size of the Jevelo Coin. Jevelo Coins can have pictures and text on both sides.



Once the order is placed, the custom Jevelo Coin is lasered and finished by Saarikorpi and his team in Finland, then shipped to the customer. Saarikorpi has already received and produced a number of orders and is now offering the general public the opportunity to order these precious keepsakes through a campaign on Indiegogo. The proceeds from this campaign will go to further product development and to perfect and finalize the special tool used to create the beautiful Jevelo coins.



"Olivia made one from the ultrasound picture of her unborn child. Ethan proposed to his future wife with a piece of jewelry with a picture of their favourite place and the words, 'Mrs Robinson'," Saarikorpi beams. "The list could go on forever, but none of these could have been made without Jevelo."



The Indiegogo campaign can be found at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/jevelo-coin-jewelry-unique#/. The campaign ends in one month.



About Kristian Saarikorpi

Kristian Saarikorpi has been a master goldsmith, jewelry designer, and entrepreneur for more than 25 years, and embraces modern technology because of the immense design possibilities. For 17 years, he has been making jewelry using 3-D printing and CNC techniques. He has always felt that the best jewelry has meaning and value way beyond its worth in materials. Mr. Saarikorpi and his family reside in the idyllic village of Fiskar, in Finland; his Jevelo Coin showcases pictures of his two daughters.