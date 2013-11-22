JFK Assassination Book Offers Explosive New Theory

Palm Coast, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2013 --A new book considers the question, "What role did the Federal Reserve have in the JFK assassination?" Authors James L. Paris and Robert G. Yetman, Jr. announce the release of their latest book, Executive Order 11110 - Did The Fed Kill JFK? Paris and Yetman have each worked as stockbrokers and money managers for more than twenty years. The pair believes that among the group of conspirators in 1963 were members of the 'financial elite.' In their book they provide a complete overview of the most widely believed assassination theories, a history of the Federal Reserve, and offer up an explosive scenario that they say has been given far too little consideration; could the Federal Reserve have been involved in the assassination of the nation's youngest president?



"We have both been fascinated with the JFK assassination and have discussed it at great lengths. We ultimately decided that our views should be in book form, and we wanted to release it on the 50th anniversary of the assassination. Not only will the book give the readers some new ideas to consider on the assassination, it offers a thorough history of the shadowy operations of the Federal Reserve," said Paris from his Palm Coast, Florida office on Friday. The book has been released exclusively for Kindle on Amazon.com.



About James L. Paris and Robert G. Yetman, Jr.

Paris and Yetman are prolific authors, with several dozen titles between the two of them. They are both financial bloggers and host a series of podcasts on personal finance.