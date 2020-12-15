JHS Insurance Services LLC Offers Premium Directors and Officers Insurance in Los Angeles and San Diego, California

Templeton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2020 --JHS Insurance Services is a well-established provider of risk management solutions, primarily based in California. The staff members belonging to this company have been focused on providing physicians and healthcare workers with medical professional liability insurance for more than three decades. Through them, people can avail of employment practices liability insurance in San Diego and Los Angeles, California with ease.



JHS Insurance Services is an independent insurance agency that works alongside several medical insurance companies to find the perfect coverage options for their discerning clients. They are known to work with physicians worldwide and take a personal interest in solving each of their concerns. JHS Insurance Services are majorly renowned for a variety of commercial risk management solutions offered by them.



Serving as a director or officer for a non-profit or for-profit business comes with its own set of possible liabilities. Investing in directors and officers [D & O] liability insurance will cover such professionals personally if a claim is made against them or their organization by employees, vendors, investors, customers, and so on. Such insurance plans would also help the directors and officers recover legal fees and other related expenses. As civil and criminal cases are often pursued simultaneously, this coverage may also include criminal investigations, regulatory investigations, and trial defense costs.



JHS Insurance Services is considered to be among the most trusted providers of directors and officers insurance in Los Angeles and San Diego, California.



This company helps its clients identify the perfect D & O insurance policies tailored to their specific needs and enables them to enjoy the best value for their money. The staff members of JHS Insurance Services take time to understand each of their clients' concerns and subsequently work towards finding the perfect plan that covers the significant risks faced by them while also coming under their budget.



About JHS Insurance Services

