JHS Insurance Services LLC Offers Specialized Employment Practices Liability Insurance in San Diego and Los Angeles, California

As soon as the manager or director meets a prospective employee for an interview, their company comes at a risk of dealing with an employment claim. These claims can range from the prospective employee claiming they were not hired due to their race or gender to a long-time employee claiming they were wrongfully terminated. To fight off such claims, a business needs to invest in EPL or Employment Practices Liability insurance. Allegations of harassment, wrongful termination, and discrimination due to race, religion, age, and disability made against a company come under this segment.



Lawsuits against employers are filed almost every other day. More than one-third of these claims are made against small businesses, which subsequently turns into a hassle due to the lack of a big legal team. Employment lawsuits can cost an entrepreneur thousands of dollars, considering the legal and court fees. Hence, investing in EPL insurance is vital for all companies. JHS Insurance Services is among the most reliable providers of employment practices liability insurance in San Diego and Los Angeles, California.



The plans offered by them cover the expenses a business has to bear while defending the employment lawsuit in court, whether they win or lose the case.



