JHS Insurance Services, LLC Offers Tailored E&O Insurance in Los Angeles and San Diego, CA

Templeton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2021 --JHS Insurance Services, LLC has been providing physicians and healthcare workers with medical professional liability insurance for more than three decades now. They are considered to be the most competent agency offering plans for medical billing insurance in Los Angeles and Bakersfield, CA.JHS Insurance Services, LLC is an independent insurance agency, and works with physicians around the country to provide them with comprehensive risk management solutions.



While most modern medical practice do have general liability insurance, such a policy often does not cover all the major risk concerns faced by them. There are several medical centers that might require additional errors and omissions liability (E&O) insurance coverage as well, which are designed to protect the assets of a company in situations that are not covered by a standard general liability risk management plan. E&O insurance can particularly protect a medical practice against claims for a financial injury that allege that the firm has failed to perform services, causing a loss of tangible or intangible property to a third-party. This insurance helps cover the cost of court and settlements, in case of neglect or failure to perform a service. The settlement amount covered depends on the insurance contract.



JHS Insurance Services, LLC is considered to be among the most reliable providers of E&O insurance in Los Angeles and San Diego, CA. Its agents guide their clients through the complex world of errors and omissions insurance, and help them to identify the perfect policy that can meet their relevant concerns. JHS Insurance Services, LLC has developed and maintained working relationships with several leading insurance carriers, which allows them to quickly and efficiently obtain E & O insurance for their discerning clients. The cost of such policies shall depend on several factors, such as the claims history, risk factors, and limits of coverage.



