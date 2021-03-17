JHS Insurance Services, LLC Provides Medical Billing Insurance in Los Angeles and Bakersfield, California

Templeton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2021 --JHS Insurance Services, LLC is a California-based company specializing in medical professional liability insurance, also known as malpractice insurance. They are also famous for offering comprehensive plans for E&O insurance in Los Angeles and San Diego, California.



For more than thirty-five years, the staff members of JHS Insurance Services, LLC have been providing a dynamic range of risk management solutions to physicians and healthcare workers. Being an independent insurance agency, they work with several leading insurance carriers and try to provide their clients with the best possible coverage at the prices they can afford.



Whether one is a single physician in practice or associated with a group of healthcare workers, through JHS Insurance Services, LLC, they can easily find the perfect risk management solutions for their concerns. This company's staff provides support to their clients all year long, not just at the time of policy renewal.



Medical Billing insurance provides coverage for Government and Commercial payer-initiated investigation into Medicare and Medicaid billing practices. Government payer-initiated investigation includes coverage for HIPAA, STARK, EMTALA, and RAC audits, apart from the coverage for whistleblower actions. Medical billing insurance claims begin when a medical professional sees a patient and sends them a bill. This bill is subsequently sent to the health insurance company that evaluates the claim and determines the amount reimbursed. Claims can be submitted electronically for review as well.



JHS Insurance Services, LLC is among the most widely trusted providers of medical billing insurance in Los Angeles and Bakersfield, California. It is the responsibility of a medical biller to negotiate and arrange pay between the patient, healthcare provider, and the insurance company. With proper medical billing insurance from JHS Insurance Services, LLC, one can see to it that a healthcare provider or institution is paid correctly the amount of money they are owed.



About JHS Insurance Services, LLC

JHS Insurance Services, LLC offers insurance policies that are specially designed for healthcare workers. While this agency caters to clients across the United States, they majorly work with physicians belonging to Ventura, San Diego, Los Angeles, Anaheim, and nearby areas.