JIATONG - Precision Sheet Metal Fabricator and Manufacturer Since 2011

dongguan, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2022 --JIATONG, was found in 2011, makes custom sheet metal parts tailored to your 3D models by precision laser cutting, CNC punching and bending, riveting, welding,tapping,drilling, powder coating, assembly,inspection and CNC machining services etc.



Once you work with JIATONG - China sheet metal manufacturer, you will call us a trusted& reliable partner. We understand that you are looking for value, you want your parts made right for the first time, delivered on-time and at a fair price.



You want a partner that offers suggestions to lower production costs and JIATONG will do whatever it takes to help you out of a pinch. Bottom line, you want to do business with a company that does what they say they will and honors their commitments. JIATONG is that company,We would appreciate the opportunity to be of service to you and your company.Click here to know more about JIATONG precision sheet metal fabricators