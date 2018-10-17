Jide Famuagun to Speak on Qualified Opportunity Zone Investing at the Upcoming Private Equity Real Estate Forum in Napa Valley, California, October 23, 2018

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2018 --Jide Famuagun, CEO of Alpha Capital Partners, LLC, will be a featured speaker at OPAL Group's Private Equity Real Estate Forum on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 in Napa Valley, California. Mr. Famuagun will provide insight on Qualified Opportunity Zones Investing, the tax advantages and social impact. Alpha Capital plans to launch a Qualified Opportunity Fund before year end 2018. According to Mr. Famuagun, "qualified opportunity zone investing is in line with our core values of stewardship, integrity, innovation, entrepreneurship and social responsibility. We are excited to use our expertise to create solutions for affordable housing."



Mr. Famuagun is the Founder & CEO of Alpha Capital Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate firm focused on student-housing, multi-family and medical office buildings. He has over 10 years' experience in Commercial Real Estate (CRE) due diligence, finance, and asset management. He has been involved in over $2.5 billion of debt and equity financing. Prior to his current role, he was an integral part of the senior team at Rice Energy, Inc. and the founder and CEO of Oasis Supply & Trade, Inc. He earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from University of Oklahoma, and an MBA from Oklahoma Christian University.



About Alpha Capital Partners

Alpha Capital Partners is a Pittsburgh-based real estate investment firm that acquires student-housing, multi-family and medical offices in secondary and tertiary markets. The company is the leader in the middle-market space and has delivered higher-than-expected margins and risk-adjusted returns. Alpha Capital Partners is continuously growing its portfolio and currently owns 29 properties in growth markets across the United States.



For additional information, visit http://www.alphacapitalpartners.com