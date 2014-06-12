Jim Milton, Formerly of Taleo, Joins SmartRecruiters as Senior Director Enterprise Strategy

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2014 --SmartRecruiters, the only end-to-end hiring platform that managers and candidates love, today announced that former Oracle Product Strategy Director Jim Milton joined the company as Senior Director of Enterprise Strategy. Milton’s decade of experience building go-to-market sourcing solutions for global businesses will enable him to drive enterprise business growth at SmartRecruiters.



Milton spent four years leading enterprise product strategy at SelectMinds, which Oracle acquired in 2013. After the acquisition, Milton owned product strategy for Oracle’s Taleo Social Sourcing Cloud Service line. Prior to SelectMinds and Oracle, Milton held positions at LinkedIn, TheLadders.com and Apex Systems in product, sales and marketing functions.



“Jim’s deep experience in the enterprise market and social recruiting will be instrumental in enabling us to meet demand from global organizations that want to reinvent the way they attract, engage and hire people to generate greater business success,” said Jerome Ternynck, CEO of SmartRecruiters. “We are confident that Jim will help us increase the footprint of the SmartRecruiters platform across the enterprise.”



Since its founding in 2010, SmartRecruiters has enabled 70,000+ businesses across a multitude of sectors—including retail, tech and healthcare—to reduce their time to hire by 75 percent and cost to hire by 70 percent, while increasing applicant volume by 250 percent.



“SmartRecruiters is the only company in the space trying to drive innovation of the core recruiting platform, rather than create incremental solutions to parts of the problem,” said Jim. “The SmartRecruiters team aims to reinvent recruiting, and I’m thrilled to be part of this mission.”



About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters is the hiring platform to source, engage and hire top talent. The SmartRecruiters platform gives hiring managers and recruiters everything they need to post a job, manage candidates and make the right hire. The SmartRecruiters hiring platform offers recruiting management software deeply integrated with the best recruiting service providers to make hiring social, collaborative, enjoyable and easy. Founded in 2010, SmartRecruiters is backed by Mayfield and Rembrandt Ventures and is based in San Francisco, CA. Its 70,000+ organizations have already created 450,000+ jobs. To learn more, visit: www.smartrecruiters.com



Read the blog: www.smartrecruiters.com/blog/

Follow us on Twitter: @smartrecruiters

Visit us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SmartRecruiters