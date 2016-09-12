Jimini Paving Partners with BizIQ

Shelton, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2016 --Jimini Paving, a family-owned and operated company dedicated to providing people from throughout the Shelton area with high-quality paving and asphalt services, announced it has partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing agency providing its services to a wide variety of North American businesses.



In its collaboration with BizIQ, Jimini Paving will seek to improve its web presence and build on its overall customer base throughout Washington. BizIQ's strategy focuses heavily on search engine optimization, helping customers to better find companies like Jimini Paving when performing local searches on Google. Additionally, BizIQ developed a brand new company website for the paving specialists, as well as a marketing campaign that will include two blog posts per month. On the whole, the company is looking to improve connections and communication between the company and its customers.



The new Jimini Paving website created by BizIQ prioritizes relevant, timely and informative content related to the company's service offerings. All new content on the website is professionally written, and the site will also offer a number of channels through which customers can reach out for more information about asphalt paving in Washington.



"We are pleased to announce this new partnership with BizIQ," said Jim Oakes, owner of Jimini Paving. "We have worked for years to dedicate ourselves to providing the highest quality of paving services possible to our clients throughout Washington. Now that we have improved our web presence, we will be able to reach out to more customers than ever to make them aware of the paving services we have to offer."



About Jimini Paving

Founded in 1992, Jimini Paving has 25 years of experience in providing high-quality paving services. For more information, visit http://www.jiminipaving.com.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.