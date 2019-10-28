Jinbo Launched Latest on G&A Fair 2019

Zhongshan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2019 --Jinbo is excited to announce that it participated in the Zhongshan International Games&Amusement Fair 2019(hereinafter referred to as the "G&A") on Oct. 9th to 11th successfully. On the occasion of the Exhibition, Jinbo has launched the latest-new amusement ride, "Wandering Earth," and achieved high popularity.



Since its inception in 2008, G&A has become an international exchange platform for the amusement park industry. No matter the profession, quality, efficiency of the exhibition, or the attention and influence the G&A has brought, undoubtedly, G&A was recognized by more and more buyers. From 2008 to 2018, the total turnover has exceeded CNY 20 billion, making it the most forward-looking and attractive high-end trade event in the amusement equipment industry.



In 2019, more than 400 domestic and international exhibitors have participated the G&A, introducing more than 1000 latest-new amusement park ride products. During the three-day exhibition period, the G&A attracted a total of 30,000 professional buyers and visitors, including more than 700 global buyers, and the trade intention turnover was about CNY 2.845 billion.



Jinbo Latest - New Product: Wandering Earth



The Wandering Earth is a piece of new amusement equipment that newly designed and produced by Zhongshan Jinbo Amusement Equipment Company in 2019. It is a domestic original creation patented product and a significant breakthrough in amusement product design.



With a diameter of 15 meters, the height of 8 meters, 48 seats are by around the earth in the middle, passengers sit in the hanging chair, when the Wandering Earth starts, the hanging seats revolving around the planet, or rotating 360 degree, which is full of intense enjoyable.



Science fiction and domineering style, brilliant colorful lights, unique ride way, all make visitors can not resist to play it. Moreover, equipped with high fidelity dynamic MP3 music intelligent players, so that riders can freely change the music and adjust the volume by themselves.



About Jinbo Entertainment

Zhongshan Jinbo Amusement Equipment Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer of sizeable dynamic amusement equipment. Since 17 years ago, Jinbo grew from a bumper car manufacturer into a large-scale active amusement equipment R&D manufacturer and theme landscape design and construction company. We always adhere to the development tenet of "Quality First, Customers First, and Innovation as Road," and sticks to this: Providing the market with boutique amusement equipment and providing customers with a quality service experience are the goals of the team assessment.



With a rich product range including bumper car series , rail roller coaster series, self-controlled aircraft series, carousel series, sightseeing car series. Jinbo also insists on providing one-stop services such as planning and design, construction, project declaration, environmental decoration, and equipment supply for tourist attractions and theme parks. The business content includes theme park total construction service of the theme park planning and design, theme packaging and decoration, amusement equipment manufacturing and installation, and investment operation and management integration.



We sincerely welcome domestic and global customers to visit and inspect the company and conduct technical exchanges.



