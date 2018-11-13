Jingsourcing Teams-Up with BCTC Technology, Makes International Certification Easy and Inexpensive for Clients

Yiwu, Zhejiang -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2018 --Jingsourcing, a Chinese sourcing company serving small to medium importers from the US and Europe, has recently joined hands with BCTC Technology. By collaborating with the world leader in industrial and consumer products third-party testing, inspection and certification, Jingsourcing will now be able to provide more efficient international certification support to their clients for a much lower price.



Jingsourcing is pleased to announce that the company has recently agreed terms on a high-profile collaboration with BCTC Technology. A well-known Chinese sourcing company, Jingsourcing helps small to medium importers from the US and Europe looking to import all kinds of products to their country from China. On the other hand, BCTC Technology is a globally acclaimed name in third-party testing, inspection and certification of industrial and consumer products.



A very high percentage of business inquiries received by Jingsourcing are related to China's thriving wholesale electronics segment. Many of their clients and followers consult with Jingsourcing about their certificate issues. Certification for electronics is a stumbling block for many importers because most of them have no idea about how it should be done or how to find a legitimate third-party certification body.



Over the years, Jingsourcing has catered their clients using a number of international certification bodies, including SGS, ITS, DQS, QMI, and others. Though their service has always been top notch, the pricing has not always been pocket friendly, particularly for the small to medium importers.



"We'd like to find a professional certification body and establish a long-term relationship," said Jing, the founder of Jingsourcing. "At the same time, we also like to see this company mainly services small to medium importers, which means their price is reasonable enough for our clients"



Being one of the most trusted third-party testing and certification bodies around the world, BCTC Technology is recognized by numerous international certification bodies. Following the strategic cooperation with them, Jingsourcing will now be able to provide more professional guidance as well as solutions related certification in China to their clients and followers. Most importantly, working in tandem with BCTC, they will be able to significantly reduce the cost of certification for their clients.



To find out more about Jingsourcing and their services, please visit https://jingsourcing.com/



About Jingsourcing

Jingsourcing is a China based sourcing company dedicated to helping small to medium business source reliable product suppliers from China. In three years since the inception of the company in 2015, they have grown from one to fifty people, and have become the most famous sourcing company on the Internet for Chinese products.



They are the first company offering free sourcing service. With no upfront charges, the importers can enjoy complete import services including sourcing, production follow up, quality inspection, and shipping arrangement.