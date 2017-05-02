Jingu – The All–In–One Karaoke Multimedia Centre Now Live on Indiegogo

Brisbane, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2017 --SourceHub CEO and Founder, Vanessa Garrard is looking to raise $25,000 to start the commercial production of Jingu, the latest innovation and all in one, kids Karaoke Multimedia Centre.



Being a mother of four and wanting her kids to play together and be entertained without being exposed to undesired influences, Vanessa became determined and inspired to produce a product that would give all this and more to children around the world. She wanted parents to feel at ease when giving their kids a new product, so Jingu not only is great entertainment for the little ones but can also give parents the peace of mind they want in a product. Jingu is a simple, portable, and compact unit that delivers different kinds of entertainment which would otherwise require more than one gadget. Some of the useful features of the product include a video player, karaoke machine with microphone, music player, Bluetooth speaker, photo viewer, night light, book reader, color touch screen, and much more.



Jingu is the latest in children's entertainment - a fully portable, all-in-one multi media centre that can be used anywhere at any time. Enjoy movies, music and photos with the entire family or enjoy games and read books. Designed to be user friendly, Jingu lets the parent control the content whilst allowing their children to safely express their creativity and imagination.



Jingu is super easy to use and any chosen content can be uploaded to Jingu's built-in memory via USB without any hassle. Once the content is uploaded, the product's intuitive touch screen interface allows users to navigate to their chosen activity. With endless entertainment choices, it can also be a child's perfect bedtime companion, with a built-in nightlight.



After putting in a lot of hard work, Vanessa and her team are ready to share Jingu with children around the world. Standard operating procedures and assembly lines have been streamlined to ensure prompt delivery of the product. The team utilizes high quality production techniques and the finest materials and components to ensure the creation of a world class product. The team also works continuously to improve the product's software elements. With their extensive experience in manufacturing consumer products, Jingu won't have any of the production or delivery difficulties all too common with crowdfunding campaigns.



With the successful completion of the Indiegogo campaign, proceeds will be used to mass produce Jingu in the best possible way. With adequate funding via Indiegogo. Vanessa Garrard plans the global retail launch of Jingu by the end of 2017.



The Jingu Crowdfunding Campaign on Indiegogo - http://bit.ly/2qvvXmu



The SourceHub Corporate Website – http://www.sourcehub.com.au