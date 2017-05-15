JJ Projects, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Healthy Living Supplies

Colleyville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2017 --Jim Henson is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.GlobalHealthDirections.com. The website offers a wide variety of healthy living supplies including aerobic training machines, health and beauty products, vitamins and supplements, sleep aids, and balance trainers. Henson was inspired by his own experiences as a caregiver for his wife. After suffering a bowel obstruction and developing Alzheimer's, she has needed her husband by her side to give her day-to-day love and support. Knowing how scary and stressful health situations like his own wife's can be, Henson wanted to provide customers with a convenient online store they can rely on for valuable health supplies.



There are many excellent health products featured within the merchandise of GlobalHealthDirections.com. The website carries items such as vitamins and supplements such as Omega-3 supplements and tea tree oil; home gym products such as fitness balls and heart rate monitors; exercise equipment including hand exercisers and non-slip yoga mats; and more. In the future, Henson plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Henson regarding each and every transaction made on GlobalHealthDirections.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. Henson stresses that he wants to help customers who are learning how to be a caregiver or dealing with health issues for the first time by providing them with helpful information and products.



To complement the main website, Henson is also launching a blog located at http://www.HealthDirectionReview.com. The blog will feature topics related to quality health supplies in general such as keeping a workout at the right intensity with heart rate monitors, using natural sleep aids to stay rested for each busy day, and the benefits of Nature's Way supplements. Henson hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying healthy living every day.



About GlobalHealthDirections.com

GlobalHealthDirections.com – a division of JJ Projects, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Jim Henson.



Jim Henson

http://www.GlobalHealthDirections.com