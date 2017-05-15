JJ Projects, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Pet Care Products

Colleyville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2017 --Jim Henson is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.GlobalPetChannels.com. The website offers a wide variety of pet care products including pet health supplies and supplements, pet carriers, pet toys, pet feeding supplies, and pet grooming supplies. Henson was inspired by his own undying love of the companionship of pets, as him and his wife have always had dogs and his granddaughter has followed in their footsteps, enjoying having several dogs of her own. Through his online store, Henson wanted to provide customers with pet supplies and pet care information readily available at their fingertips.



There are many excellent pet supplies featured within the merchandise of GlobalPetChannels.com. The website carries items including pet carriers such as soft sided dog crates and airline approved pet carriers; pet health supplies including flea shampoo for dogs and dog supplements; pet feeding products such as pet dishes and food dispensers; and more. In the future, Henson plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Henson regarding each and every transaction made on GlobalPetChannels.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one that is based on his own firsthand experience with animals. Henson emphasizes that the goal of the website is to provide quality products to assist pets in having a better life.



To complement the main website, Henson is also launching a blog located at http://www.GlobalPetReview.com. The blog will feature topics related to pet care in general such as keeping your dog healthy while having fun with teeth cleaning dog toys, giving a pet freedom to roam with a retractable dog leash, and keeping your pet well-fed in a busy life with pet food dispensers. Henson hopes to give valuable tips and information on giving pets a comfortable and happy life with quality supplies.



