JJA Internet Marketing, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Backyard Products

Panama City Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2016 --John Anslinger is pleased to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.OurBestBackyard.com. The website offers a wide selection of products for the backyard including outdoor heating products, pool floats and accessories, outdoor speakers, grills, planters, outdoor furniture, bird feeders, outdoor games, garden accessories, and much more. Anslinger was inspired to start his website by the way he uses his backyard and spends much of his time there. He built his website to offer all of the different items that people might need to make their backyards more comfortable and fun.



There are many excellent backyard products featured within the merchandise of OurBestBackyard.com. The website carries products including Gorilla backyard swing sets, patio flower planters, Uniflame gas and charcoal grills, portable bars, Park & Sun Sports badminton, volleyball, and bocce ball games, Endless Summer outdoor fire pits and outdoor patio heaters, Droll Yankees bird feeders, TRC Recreation pool floats, and much more. In the future, Anslinger plans to continue adding more products to the different categories of the site to give customers more options of products that they can choose from.



Providing a well-organized and uncluttered website is very important to Anslinger. His website is broken into different categories to make it easier for customers go to the products that they are looking for. Customers visiting OurBestBackyard.com are less likely to feel overwhelmed because the products are organized and the site is not cluttered. They can easily find the products that they are most interested in without having to look through a long list of other products.



In addition to the main website, Anslinger is launching a blog located at http://www.BestBackyardBlog.com.



The blog covers topics related to backyard products. Anslinger is going to be talking about some of the different products that are available on the website, the different features of these products, and how these can be used in an outdoor space. The goal of the blog is to provide additional information to help customers decide what types of products to use in their backyard.



OurBestBackyard.com, a division of JJA Internet Marketing, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur John Anslinger.



http://www.OurBestBackyard.com

