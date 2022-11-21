JJC Law Welcomes Seasoned Litigator Justin Alsterberg

New Orleans, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2022 --JJC Law is proud to announce the addition of Justin Alsterberg to its team of litigation attorneys. Justin's significant trial experience in commercial litigation, insurance coverage, personal injury, arbitration and construction cases will be a great asset to the already formidable JJC team.



About Justin Alsterberg

A Michigan native (and Wolverine alum), Alsterberg moved to New Orleans to attend Tulane Law School. He was admitted to the Louisiana Bar in 2007 and began his legal career at a large New Orleans area defense firm before starting his own firm with great success.



Alsterberg's extensive trial experience stands out among his peers. Just one year out of law school, he achieved his first significant trial success as co-lead counsel in a complex federal court trial on behalf of one of the world's largest centrifugal pump manufacturers. He delivered the closing argument and obtained a multimillion-dollar judgment against the company's former employees for theft of intellectual property and trade secrets.



His success in the courtroom continued throughout the last decade, with Alsterberg serving as lead counsel in trials in Louisiana state and federal courts, as well as in complex, multi-party arbitration proceedings. He currently holds the record for the largest arbitration award to be overturned on appeal in Louisiana after helping a family-owned plumbing company that was faced with the prospect of going out of business after a $1.4 million breach of contract judgment.



"Justin is an incredibly talented legal mind and a relentless litigator," said JJC Law founding attorney Cayce Peterson, who attended Tulane Law School with Justin. "Justin checks all the boxes for us. He's intelligent, determined and respected. We're excited that he saw us as a nice fit for his already impressive list of clients."



About JJC Law

JJC Law is a New Orleans-based litigation firm that represents individuals and businesses from across the United States in a wide range of legal issues. Our practice is primarily plaintiff-focused, helping those who have been harmed physically or financially to be made whole. Contact us today at (504) 513-8820 to schedule a consultation.