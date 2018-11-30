JL Closets Now Offering Customized Retail Storage Solutions

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2018 --Miami Beach-based custom closets company JL Closets have announced plans to offer retail storage solutions to retail brands across Florida. The team will deliver solutions that are suited to the stores' needs and services.



"We offer a variety of retail storage solutions that are designed to help clients showcase products effectively. Besides storage, our team works on lighting, fixturing, and shelving, etc. and make sure all elements work together perfectly," says Kristoffer Nino, owner of JL Closets. Their dedicated retail specialists can also help clients increase stockroom capacity, thereby minimizing damage to costly stock and improving picking rates.



JL Closets offers a range of static and mobile shelving systems that can fit into a wide range of environments. "But if customers prefer a unique solution that right for their brand image or caters to the store's unique space constraints, we can do that as well," he adds. The company has been providing customized closet solutions to their clients for more than two decades and offer home storage solutions for bedrooms, living rooms, garages, home offices, and pantries as well.



"At JL Closets, we use over 200 different materials and color options. Everything is built at our South Florida workshop and installed by our in-house installation team. This makes it easy for us to accommodate last-minute requests by clients, or make modifications if required," he adds.



About JL Closets

JL Closets is a Miami Beach-based custom closets company offering custom home storage solutions that are functional and elegant. They also cater to commercial clients with offices, reception areas, gyms, providing the best retail storage solutions available.



For more information, visit https://jlclosets.com/