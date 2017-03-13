JLS Creative Concepts, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Kitchen Necessities

Fort Collins, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2017 --Jean Soderling is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.KitchenAccessorize.com. The website offers a wide variety of kitchen necessities including wine holders and coolers, serving carts, premium dinnerware, accent lighting, kitchen tools, bar stools, and versatile cookware. Soderling was inspired by the important role that a well-stocked kitchen plays as a place for meaningful conversation around a warm meal and getting fueled up for the big game or test. Through her online store, Soderling wanted to help those that are overwhelmed by the task of creating the right kitchen space by giving them quick access to the kitchen necessities they need for any meal.



There are many excellent kitchen supplies featured within the merchandise of KitchenAccessorize.com. The website carries items including kitchen cookware such as non-stick rice cookers with steamer and panini makers; dinnerware including 16-piece modern dinnerware sets as well as multi-purpose sauce dishes; kitchen accessories including time-saving fruit corers and cooking utensil sets; and more. In the future, Soderling plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include other items for a more convenient and stylish kitchen. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Soderling regarding each and every transaction made on KitchenAccessorize.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customer can quickly outfit their kitchen with a soothing atmosphere using nautical décor or find outdoor cooking essentials for their next refreshing barbeque.



To complement the main website, Soderling is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheKitchenSupplyBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality kitchen supplies in general such as having the convenience of kitchen cookware sets for cooking any delicious meal, enjoying efficient and healthy meals with a vegetable chopper, and the benefits of an electric knife sharpener. Soderling hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying an inviting and efficient kitchen with quality products.



About KitchenAccessorize.com

KitchenAccessorize.com – a division of JLS Creative Concepts, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Jean Soderling.



Jean Soderling

http://www.KitchenAccessorize.com

970-817-1324