JM Card Services, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Merchant Services

Syracuse, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2015 --Joe Martin is delighted to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.JMCardServices.info. The website offers merchant services including low interest credit card processing to help small businesses keep more of their profit within their business. Martin was inspired to start his website by his desire to help out the small business owners in today's world. He built his website as a place where small business owners would be able to find the credit card processing that they needed to help their businesses become more successful.



There are many types of businesses that can be served by the credit card processing offered within JMCardServices.info. Since modern times make it easy for customers to run businesses through online and mobile means as well as retail stores, the website offers merchant services to accommodate these types of businesses. The website offers mobile merchant services, online merchant services, and retail credit card processing so that businesses of all types can obtain the merchant services that they need to thrive.



Providing a website that is able to give back to the business community is important to Martin regarding JMCardServices.info. His family has owned a small family business for 70 years and has passed it down from his grandfather to his son. After his success with this business during his time as its owner, he wanted to be able to spend his retirement giving back to the business community. His website is designed as a place where small business owners can go to ensure that they get the credit card processing that they need to help their businesses thrive.



To complement the main website, Martin is also launching a blog located at http://www.CreditCardServiceBlog.com



The blog will cover a wide range of topics that will relate to business. Martin will be writing about how to succeed in business, what strategies have helped his family with their business, what businesses need in order to process credit cards, and much more. The purpose of the blog is to give business owners further information to help them make their businesses flourish.



About JMCardServices.info

JMCardServices.info, a division of JM Card Services, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Joe Martin.



Joe Martin

http://www.JMCardServices.info

574-780-0489



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com