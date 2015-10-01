J&M Jewelry Announces Breast Cancer Awareness Month Promotion

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2015 --J&M Jewelry, a jewelry wholesaler and manufacturer specializing in luxury diamond and gemstone jewelry with an emphasis on custom-designed jewelry made by hand in America, announced a promotion for this year's Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



For the entire month of October, 100 percent of online sales from the company's website, www.jandmjewelry.com, will go toward breast cancer research and development. The company hopes to raise as much money as possible to help support this outstanding cause.



"This is really an unprecedented promotion — all of the money we make online in October, every single dollar, is being donated to breast cancer research," said Camree Boeck of J&M Jewelry. "We hope to support and help all of the women fighting against breast cancer, as well as survivors, women who have just been diagnosed and the loved ones of everyone who has struggled with this terrible illness."



To help bring more attention to this online promotion and to bring in more online shoppers during October, J&M Jewelry will also be hosting two Facebook giveaways for a chance to win two $100 credits toward any online purchase at the company's site. Anyone who is interested in entering this giveaway must "like" the official J&M Jewelry Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JandMJewelry and then "like" and "share" the official Breast Cancer Awareness October 2015 posts the company will be posting.



The Facebook giveaway contest, like the donation of all online profits, will occur throughout the entire month of October. Winners of the giveaways will be announced on October 17th and 31st on Facebook. Any United States resident age 18 or older is eligible to win.



"We are hoping to get as many people involved in these promotions as possible, because there is the potential for us to be able to donate a significant amount of money to a tremendous cause," said Boeck. "We encourage everyone to 'like' us on Facebook to stay updated about the promotion and to take part in the giveaways. Anyone who believes in raising awareness and taking steps to cure breast cancer for good, this campaign is for you!"



About J&M Jewelry

J&M Jewelry prides itself on creating beautiful jewelry, including engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces and pendants, earrings, bracelets, men's jewelry and youth jewelry and much more. The company has locations in Texas, New York and Israel, and pledges to provide customers with the highest quality jewelry at the lowest possible prices.



For more information about the company, its custom jewelry and its Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, visit www.jandmjewelry.com